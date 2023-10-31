‘Anti-Democratic’: Reporter Rips KJP To Her Face For Refusing To Call On Him

A New York Post reporter called out White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Tuesday, saying she was “anti-democratic” for not calling on him during press briefings.

The New York Post is the fourth-largest newspaper in the United States, with an average circulation of just under 136,000 as of March 2023, according to Statista; former Secretary of the Treasury Alexander Hamilton founded the newspaper in 1801, according to the outlet’s website. “It’s anti-democratic to refuse questions from one of our country’s four largest newspapers, Karine!” New York Post DC correspondent Steven Nelson shouted as Jean-Pierre concluded Tuesday’s press briefing. (RELATED: Brian Kilmeade Calls KJP Response On Border ‘The Most Worthless Series Of Sentences I Could Imagine’)

WATCH:

The New York Post’s @stevennelson10 calls out Karine Jean-Pierre over her refusal to call on him during press briefings: “It’s anti-democratic to refuse questions from one of our country’s four largest newspapers, Karine!” pic.twitter.com/Tb8rVwkypf — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 31, 2023

Nelson previously clashed with Jean-Pierre during a Oct. 11 White House press briefing over her refusal to call on him. “That shows disrespect to a free and independent media, to blacklist one of our country’s largest and most widely read newspapers, Karine,” Nelson said when Jean-Pierre said she wouldn’t call on him. “That shows contempt for a free and independent press.”

“It’s anti-democratic to refuse questions from one of our country’s four largest newspapers, Karine!” New York Post DC correspondent Steven Nelson shouted as Jean-Pierre concluded Tuesday’s press briefing.

Cameroonian journalist Simon Ateba also clashed with Jean-Pierre and her predecessor Jen Psaki, accusing them of discriminating against him, according to Newsweek.

The New York Post reported on the contents of a laptop abandoned by Hunter Biden at a Delaware computer repair shop on Oct. 14, 2020, that included emails related to business dealings by the Biden family. Twitter locked multiple accounts, including the Post’s and the personal account of then-White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany for sharing the story, citing its “hacked materials” policy.

Over 50 former intelligence officials signed an October 2020 letter that claimed the information from the laptop “has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.”

The Daily Caller News Foundation confirmed the authenticity of some of the contents that month. The Washington Post and The New York Times confirmed the authenticity of the data in March 2022 in articles about investigations into Hunter Biden by the Department of Justice.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.