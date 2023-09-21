Brian Kilmeade Calls KJP Response On Border ‘The Most Worthless Series Of Sentences I Could Imagine’

“Fox and Friends” host Brian Kilmeade ripped White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre over her response to a question on the border, calling her answer “worthless.”

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy pressed Jean-Pierre on the situation on the border following a surge of illegal immigrants, including a group of over 2,000 who entered the United States at Eagle Pass, Texas Monday. Jean-Pierre blamed Republicans for the current situation, claiming a proposed continuing resolution would cut 800 Customs and Border Protection agents, and shouted down Doocy. (RELATED: ‘Don’t Care’: Texas Lt Gov Says Biden ‘Lies’ About Border Because He Thinks The ‘American Public Is Just Stupid’)

“What the president is trying to do is actually move forward in a way that is humane, safe and has an orderly enforcement pathway process,” Jean-Pierre said.

WATCH:



“As a viewer and a watcher and someone who cares about the country, not one word of hers that she said was correct. There is no blame that belongs with anyone except this administration,” Kilmeade told “America Reports” co-host John Roberts. “They loosened all the rules, they got rid of Title 42, they are flying people from other countries into the middle of other states without informing the mayors or governors. They filled up New York City with 84,000 illegal immigrants, they refused to provide money or resources or information to a Democratic mayor and governor.”

Over 1.93 million illegal immigrants have been encountered at the U.S.-Mexico border during fiscal year 2023, according to data released by United States Customs and Border Protection, following 2,378,944 encounters in fiscal year 2022 and 1,734,686 in fiscal year 2021. Fox News reported another 600,000 migrants evaded CBP in fiscal year 2022.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas and Republican Gov. Doug Ducey of Arizona began busing migrants to New York City and other so-called “sanctuary” cities in 2022. Democratic Mayor Eric Adams of New York City attacked Abbott during remarks on Sept. 7, calling him a “madman” during remarks in which he said that the number of migrants was going to “destroy” the city.

“They are the ones who just have no interest, including a vice president that was supposed to be in charge that won’t even give it lip service, a president that went once for a couple of hours,” Kilmeade said. “John, that was the most worthless series of sentences I could imagine hearing.”

