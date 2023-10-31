REPORT: James Harden On The Move In Huge Trade, Ending Drama

Philadelphia 76ers’ superstar shooting guard, James Harden, was traded late Monday to the Los Angeles Clippers in a blockbuster move, according to NBA insiders.

Harden, along with teammates P.J Tucker and Fillip Petrusev, were traded to the Clippers for a package including Marcus Morris, Nicolas Batum, Robert Covington and KJ Martin, according to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski. Along with the plethora of players, the 76ers will acquire a 2028 unprotected first-round pick, a re-routed first-round pick from a third team and two second-round picks.

BREAKING: The Philadelphia 76ers have agreed on a trade to send guard James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/wAyuJKMfAw — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 31, 2023

The trade finally puts to rest extended drama involving the 76ers and Harden. Harden, 34, requested a trade out of Philadelphia in June after he had opted into his $35 million player option for the upcoming season, according to ESPN. Harden then attacked the organization, calling 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey “a liar” during a promotional appearance in China. (NBA Debuts Insanely Swagged Out Alternate Courts For Inaugural In-Season Tournament)

In preparation for the season, Harden refused to attend team meetings and practices and eventually went missing in action for the team’s first three games of the season. Harden was prevented by 76ers’ team security from traveling with the team to Milwaukee, being notified that he was “not permitted to accompany the team.”

After making the move to acquire Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the Clippers have been under immense pressure due to the duo’s lack of success. After four seasons together, the duo has made the playoffs three times and only made the conference finals once.

Harden will now join former teammate Russell Westbrook and superstars Paul George and Kawhi Leonard to form a formidable starting group for the Clippers. The Clippers can only hope that the addition of Harden will help them make the next step, while the 76ers are just fortunate to get the chaos out of their locker room.