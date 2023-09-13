ROOKE: When Did It Become Acceptable To Publicly Discuss — In Detail — Your Sex Lives?

The immoral hoards who make up most of our modern society have forgotten the beauty of private intimacy.

The barrage of media glorifying hook-up culture wears down the societal defenses that – in normal times – would protect men and women from the humiliation of talking about the most private moments of their lives to a public audience. Every tender detail that 10 years ago would have felt taboo to talk about publicly is now openly discussed on podcasts, music, and television. Our nation’s entertainment industry is essentially running a softcore porn business through its constant promotion of casual sex.

One of the top-performing podcasts to come out of the Barstool Sports media machine is the “Call Her Daddy” series. The female host got paid to talk about her sex life in front of a public audience. The description of her recent Aug. 15 episode shared that she would be talking about the multiple athletes she had had sex with, including an “NHL player with the largest curved penis known to man.” (RELATED: ROOKE: You Don’t Need To Spend A Full Decade Getting Blackout Drunk And Sleeping With Strangers)

“Alex is here with her BFF Laren to spill all of the hilarious stories from her college days in Boston. These two don’t hold back – they share their own Boston shenanigans, including a trip to Planned Parenthood and Alex’s not-so-fun encounter with chlamydia. The girls answer some questions from Daddy Gang and discuss how to handle age gaps in romantic relationships, how to have a conversation with a co-dependent friend and what it actually means if your boyfriend won’t go down on you (cough cough…he’s a misogynistic fuck). Prepare for an absolute ride that takes you on a journey down Big Al’s Boston athlete memory lane.”

It’s important to remember that her father is a recurring guest host on her podcast, and she is engaged to be married.

In 2021, she was able to sell her war stories to Spotify in a $60 million deal. Our culture rewards degeneracy. The only lesson to learn here is to continue selling yourself. If you want to keep your intimate life private, you have to be willing to give up the instant gratification of a large audience and the payday that comes along with it.

The prevailing logic is that there is no reason to care about keeping that area of your life confidential. Most people discussing their sexual activity have been with hundreds of people. The act itself means nothing to them, so keeping their sex life in the bedroom feels like an old-world concept.

Living this way is a cycle of misery that leaves men and women searching for stable love and only finding fleeting pleasure. When the media pushes casual sex as a healthy alternative to a loving marriage, it encourages the pain to continue. Impressionable young adults consuming the content see no reason not to believe that this is how typical adults act and imitate the behavior in their own lives.

Men see women as something that can be commodified, while women see men as the purchasers of their pain. And if you point out this undeniable fact, the sex peddlers claim you hate fun. If only they knew true unbridled intimacy can only grow between two people in the sanctity of their marriage. The bond between a man and his wife creates the opportunity for shared secrets. Confidence and trust in one another builds over time. Despite how progressive our world has become, men and women will always long for a deeper connection than fleeting pleasure allows.

Our society sells momentary pleasure as the epitome of sexual love, robbing men and women of the foundation to make a loving relationship work. When something is special and worth protecting, you don’t share it with the world. At some point, we decided that the intimacy between men and women is meaningless.

Mary Rooke is a reporter at the Daily Caller.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller.