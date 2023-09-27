ROOKE: If Men Are Really Serious About Saving America, They’ll Launch A War On Porn

It’s easy to talk about the sexual revolution as if our country is past our fling with godless morality. Its proponents laugh at their hippie orgies in the middle of muddy fields like it was innocent fun instead of the quicksand that captured not only their generation but also the ones that followed.

It turns out that the children raised by drug-filled sex feigns are not alright. They took a beautiful country and turned it inside out to resemble the trauma they carry inside them. Men rightly recognize there are significant issues in our society that require immediate attention but are in denial of their role in the continued decline. As long as they are the number one consumers of sexual content, our societal shortcomings will persist.

Four times as many men as women (44 percent vs. 11 percent) admitted in a May 2022 Institute for Family Studies survey that they watched porn in the previous month. Sixty percent of men who admitted to watching porn in the past 24 hours reported higher rates of loneliness and isolation. Porn is a bastardized version of marital sex. The more you consume, the worse you feel because an imitation is never as good as the real thing.

A lot of the online vitriol spewed at women by men is a result of those guys’ ambivalence about watching so much porn. Guys consume porn and part of them is aroused and part of them is disgusted. He desires the women he sees, but also judges and despises them. He comes away… — Dean Abbott (@DeanAbbott) September 25, 2023

Sexual content is tailored explicitly for male appetites. This has always been true, but the internet exponentially expanded the demand to commodify female sexuality for men. (ROOKE: Blaming Feminism Is A Cope For Men Who Traded Masculinity For The Mirage Of Free Love)

It shouldn’t be shocking to say women crave attention from men. It’s how humanity survives. We search for a mate, get married, and have children. But men stopped protecting this societal structure after the sexual revolution, leaving women to navigate an emerging sexual dynamic where she is no longer prized for her virtue. Instead, the sluttier, the better.

Women quickly learned that men no longer wanted to protect their sensuality. If they hoped to be desirable to the opposite sex, it required they lose their morality and domestic purity. A great representation of this is the musical “Grease,” with Olivia Newton John as Sandy Olsson and John Travolta as Danny Zuko.

The movie came out in 1978, well after the effects of the sexual revolution started showing. Sandy felt she needed to change from an innocent All-American girl wearing beautiful feminine dresses to a cigarette-smoking wild woman with a skin-tight leather bodysuit to win Danny’s affection.

There is no difference between this and a woman creating an OnlyFans account to produce content she knows will help her gain male subscribers. Women will continue to degrade themselves until men prove to them that they are worth more than $7.99/month.

Porn has encouraged men to see femininity as something to consume, rather than something to cultivate. — G.G. Geist | The Potter’s Philosophy (@gg_geist) September 27, 2023

When men allow their sexual desires to trump their responsibility to protect society, we get a nation like ours where cities are in chaos, children are mutilating themselves, and the government is rounding up political dissidents.

A Founding Father and our nation’s second president, John Adams, warned what would happen if men did not safeguard female innocence in our country. While visiting France as an American diplomat in June 1778, Adams wrote in his diary that from all he had read and learned throughout his international travels, he concluded that “the manners of women were the most infallible barometer, to ascertain the degree of morality and virtue in a nation.”

“The Manners of Women are the surest criterion by which to determine whether a Republican Government is practicable, in a Nation or not. The Jews, the Greeks, the Romans, the Swiss, the Dutch, all lost their public Spirit, their Republican Principles and habits, and their Republican Forms of Government, when they lost the Modesty and Domestic Virtues of their Women,” Adams continued.

America has undoubtedly lost our public spirit. If we want it back, men will have to choose purpose over porn.

Mary Rooke is a reporter at the Daily Caller.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller.