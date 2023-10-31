REPORT: San Francisco 49ers Just Landed Chase Young In Massive Trade Deal With Washington Commanders

Defensive end Chase Young is being traded from the Washington Commanders to the San Francisco 49ers, sources told insider Ian Rapoport of NFL Network on Tuesday.

In return, the Commanders are receiving a 2024 third-round pick from the 49ers, according to Rapoport.

“Sources: Former No. 2 overall pick #Commanders DE Chase Young is being traded to the #49ers,” Rapoport tweeted. “Incredible. Likely a mid-round pick in 2024. After dealing Montez Sweat to the #Bears, Washington now trades Young to one of the NFL’s best.”

Being led by general manager John Lynch, the 49ers have pulled off a major trade ahead of the deadline for the second consecutive year, with San Francisco acquiring superstar running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers last year.While on the flip side for Washington, it’s the second huge loss that they suffered via trade Tuesday, particularly on the defensive front — which was once viewed as one of the team’s strengths. Earlier, the Commanders shipped Montez Sweat to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a second-round draft pick.