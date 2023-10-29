Titans Find Their Franchise QB While Wearing Straight Swagoo That Needs To Become Their Full-Time Unis Immediately

What a hell of a day for the Titans … outright glory.

The Tennessee Titans officially found their next franchise quarterback Sunday, as rookie QB Will Levis was a friggin’ BEAST in his first career start to lead the charge to victory. And he was absolutely swaggin’ out while doing it along with the rest of his team.

When the smoke cleared, Levis tallied a stat line of 238 yards and four touchdowns — with three going to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (I can smell the fantasy points for my team) — while completing 19 of his 29 attempted passes in a 28-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons which was much-needed.

Levis’ debut was also historic, as he is only the third NFL quarterback ever to throw four touchdowns in his first career game, joining former Titans QB Marcus Mariota (2015 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and Minnesota Vikings Hall of Famer Fran Tarkenton (1961 against the Chicago Bears), according to ESPN.

The Kentucky alumni got his opportunity after Ryan Tannehill suffered a high ankle sprain against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6.

Just check out the gold Levis put out Sunday:

WELCOME TO THE NFL WILL LEVIS

pic.twitter.com/tKxaz8JAfO — PFF (@PFF) October 29, 2023

Touchdown Titans! Will Levis finds Deandre Hopkins again for the TD pic.twitter.com/KuhQXpXDty — Lukas Galecki-Shofroth (@TGNCoverage) October 29, 2023

No seriously, that is some arm talent in display.

pic.twitter.com/73jXG9rOCU — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) October 29, 2023

And not only did the Titans find their franchise quarterback, they were looking incredibly PRETTY while at it.

God, those things are gorgeous. I don’t care what you have to do, Tennessee, please bring ’em back full-time. (RELATED: It’s A Wrap! Minnesota Vikings’ Season Is Over After Kirk Cousins Reportedly Suffers A Campaign-Ending Torn Achilles)

Would have me like…

Will Levis having a day! pic.twitter.com/UoDi41fenF — Art By James Ryan | Titan Up (@TitanOilers) October 29, 2023

An immaculate day for the Tennessee Titans franchise.