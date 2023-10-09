Paige Spiranac Drops Sultry 2024 Calendar

Paige Spiranac kicked off the start of 2024 a few months early by dropping her sultry 2024 calendar Monday.

The golf star and social media influencer posted a seductive image of the calendar cover to her Twitter account. She wore a barely-there gold string bikini that connected to a gold choke collar around her neck. She wore her hair in wild, loose beach curls that were shifted to one side, and put her fit physique on full display.

2024 Calendar is now available! Click here to get yours-https://t.co/imo2bkhfsV pic.twitter.com/LXTPskBCaZ — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) October 9, 2023

Spiranac got right to the point with her followers, writing only, “2024 Calendar is now available! Click here to get yours,” as her caption to the post.

Fans won’t have to break the bank to get 12 full months worth of Spiranac’s hot looks. The calendar is reasonably priced at just $32.00.

Her twitter advertising campaign offers a link that fans can follow if they’d like more information on how to purchase the calendar, and for the die-hard Spiranac fans out there, she even bundled an additional package.

“365 days of Paige! Celebrate 2024 with this exclusive wall calendar,” was written on Spiranac’s website.

“Shot on location at Hammock Beach Resort in Palm Coast, Florida, each month is filled with a brand new photo of Paige,” the website said.

Information on the special offer followed next.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee)

“If you want to see more, including several looks that didn’t make the cut in this year’s calendar, join OnlyPaige.com today to get VIP Access to all things Paige!2024 Calendar Bundle” (RELATED: Paige Spiranac Transforms Into Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader)

Teasing fans some more, she wrote, “There’s WAY more where that came from,”

Those willing to subscribe can view “over 500 pieces of content, with more uploaded each week – Golf instruction, never-before-seen photos, giveaways/perks, & more!”