St. Louis Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright Cites ‘Puppy’ As Reason Why He’s Retiring

Adam Wainwright’s reason for calling it a career: “Because I got a puppy!”

Instead of waiting for free agency following the World Series, the St. Louis Cardinals superstar pitcher took a spot on the voluntarily retired list Oct. 2, which was just a day after the regular season came to a close, according to ESPN.

Wainwright listed his family dog on his paperwork as the reason behind why he’s retiring, hilariously submitting it to Major League Baseball and then publishing the documents on social media Monday.

“People keep asking me if I’m officially retired. Well, here is my official retirement paperwork that we turned in to the @Cardinals and @MLBPA,” Wainwright tweeted. “Retired? Absolutely, for all the best reasons. Will send more later. Love y’all.”

Wainwright issued a promise to his kids that the family would get a dog after his retirement from baseball, with the Cardinals gifting him with a Lagotto Romagnolo puppy during an Oct. 1 ceremony prior to the team’s season finale. Jenny, Wainwright’s wife, has named the puppy Louie.

Playing 18 seasons in Major League Baseball (all with St. Louis), Wainwright tallied a 200-128 career record with a 3.53 ERA. The right-hander, 42, achieved his 200th career win in his last pitching appearance Sept. 18 against the Milwaukee Brewers. (RELATED: The Fall Classic Is Here! Andrew Powell Makes His 2023 World Series Pick)

