Video Shows Damage After ‘Succession’ Star Slams Truck Into Pizza Shop: REPORT

“Succession” and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” star Alan Ruck reportedly crashed his truck into the side of a restaurant, Wednesday, causing extensive damage and triggering an investigation.

Video footage posted by TMZ showed the moments leading up to the crash and the aftermath of the incident, revealing the damage to the Raffalo’s Pizza off Hollywood Boulevard.

The clip shows the famous actor’s truck lodged into the side of the brick building, following the four-way collision that occurred at roughly 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the outlet.

The Rivian truck was crumpled and there was heavy damage both inside and outside of the restaurant itself, video shows. Onlookers that stumbled onto the scene could be seen taking photos of the damage, and some stunned witnesses phoned in for assistance as they walked around and assessed the scene.

Sources close to the situation said two people were injured in the collision, but reported that both injured parties were conscious and breathing at the time that they were taken away to be assessed by medical professionals, according to TMZ. No pedestrians were struck or injured, per the outlet.

Sources do not believe alcohol was a factor in this accident, TMZ noted.

Ruck — who played Connor Roy in “Succession” and Cameron Frye in “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” — did not appear to be seriously hurt, and was reportedly seen outside of his truck, walking around and making calls on his mobile phone, according to TMZ.

Surveillance footage showed a collision between Ruck’s truck and another vehicle, that ended with the actor’s truck slamming into the building. The video shows the actor’s truck hitting another vehicle from behind, and pushing it into the intersection. His truck then continued to travel forward, and came to a stop only after tearing through the restaurant. (RELATED: REPORT: Pete Davidson Crashes His Car Again, Second Time In Months)

The crash is currently under investigation and there have been no reports of charges at this time. The story continues to unfold.