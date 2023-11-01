Can Men Menstruate? Street Vs College Students

College kids are apparently learning in class that men can menstruate, while random adults on the streets of Washington, D.C., say otherwise.

Adults followed biology and denied the idea that men can menstruate, they told the Daily Caller’s Malik Lahrim. When he questioned college students, they all had more complicated answers. Millennials and Gen Z have been fed the idea that being a man is not mutually exclusive to being a biological male, and have said that women identifying as men being able to menstruate proves their point.

Lahrim challenged the students. Watch the interaction on the newest “Man vs. Street” below. (RELATED: Group Of Transgender Activists Refuse To Talk About Their Protest While Protesting)