Border Patrol Finds Over 200,000 Fentanyl Pills Hidden In Gender Reveal Décor

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized approximately 214,000 fentanyl pills hidden in gender-reveal table centerpieces and decorations Oct. 22, a statement noted.

Director of the CBP Nogales Port of Entry Michael Humphries released the brief statement Wednesday on Twitter. Officers also found about 9,360 fentanyl pills strapped to a suspected smuggler’s legs on Oct. 20 and approximately 238,000 fentanyl pills and 2.7 lbs of cocaine hidden in the doors and firewall of a car on Oct. 21, he added.

The seizures were part of a string of others across various border ports. An 18-year-old male U.S. citizen was arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle in 27.07 pounds of fentanyl in the trunk and spare tire of a vehicle Oct. 27, according to a a CBP statement. A 28-year-old male U.S. citizen was arrested Oct. 29 when officials reportedly found 331.68 pounds of marijuana on the floor of his flatbed truck. Both incidents occurred at the Bridge of the Americas border.

CBP officers at the Nogales POE seized:

10/20: Approx. 9360 fentanyl pills strapped to legs

10/21: Approx. 238,000 fentanyl pills & 2.7 lbs cocaine hidden in doors & firewall of a car

A 35-year-old female U.S. citizen was arrested Oct. 28 at the Paso Del Norte border when officers found 30.73 pounds of cocaine in a “non-factory compartment” within her vehicle’s seat, the statement noted. (RELATED: Feds See Major Surge In Fentanyl Coming Across Southern Border)

A 25-year-old male Mexican citizen was found Oct. 25 in possession of 7.16 pounds of cocaine worth approximately $78,000 at the El Centro Sector Border in southern California, the CBP also said.

CBP officers in Cincinnati have seized 60 shipments containing 22 pill press machines and 257 pill press paraphernalia mostly from China since Jan. 1, per a separate CBP statement. CBP also reportedly seized three shipments of fentanyl from Mexico and two shipments of xylazine from India in this same time period.

Xylazine, or “tranq”, has no known antidote, per CBP.

“Our CBP officers are diligently performing their homeland security mission and are dedicated to disrupting the flow of dangerous drugs at our ports of entry,” CBP El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio said.