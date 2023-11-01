REPORT: Maine Mass Shooter Repeatedly Claimed He Heard Voices Calling Him A ‘Pedophile’

Maine mass shooter Robert Card repeatedly claimed he heard voices in his head calling him a “pedophile,” according to a new report.

The 40-year-old U.S. Army reservist apparently experienced paranoia over people “casing” his home, in addition to the voices in his head, the New York Post reported Tuesday, citing police incident reports. Card also expressed interest in hiring a lawyer over the alleged voices, the outlet noted.

Robert card (the shooter) is the man in the 1st pic, blue shirt. However, there’s another Robert Card in Maine (2nd pic, white shirt) whose photo is viral cuz of ppl claiming he’s the shooter. They found him on a sex offender list. He is NOT the shooter, but IS a pedo pic.twitter.com/YfR9H548Iv — KASHMIR. (@thisiskashmir) October 26, 2023

Card’s family previously alerted authorities following instances of his unstable behavior, such as erratic verbal abuse and when Card opened the door on them armed with a gun, two Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office incident reports said, according to the outlet.

Card’s fellow reservists also reportedly feared he would “snap and commit a mass shooting,” prompting the Maine National Guard to ask local authorities to perform a welfare check. Card did not answer the door for a Sept. 16 welfare check, according to the New York Post.

A soldier who knew the suspect alleged Card punched him during a drive home from a casino, according to the outlet. Card allegedly struck the man after he was told to “knock it off” because he would “get in trouble” for talking about shooting up the drill center at Saco, an incident report said. (RELATED: CNN Interviews Local Maine Man Who Says ‘In Situations Like This, I Wish I Had A Firearm’)

Card’s family noted that his paranoia began when he received high-powered hearing aids, alerting authorities in May about Card’s poor mental health, according to an incident report. Card drank heavily before the shooting, his relatives alleged.

Card killed 18 people and wounded an additional 13 at a bar and a bowling alley Oct. 25.