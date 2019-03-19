Milwaukee Brewers Parody ‘Mean Girls’ Scene

The Milwaukee Brewers might need to be shut down after a recent social media stunt.

For a reason that I’ll never understand, the once-proud MLB franchise made a parody of the lunch scene from “Mean Girls.” Yes, you read that sentence correctly.

A pro baseball team is reenacting moments from a movie meant for teenage girls. You can watch the embarrassing video below.

You can’t sit with us. pic.twitter.com/QoH6GFUcfo — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) March 18, 2019

Here is the original from the film:

Shut them down! Shut them down! I hate to do it. I absolutely hate to do it, but I don’t have a choice.

We simply can’t let the Brewers parodying “Mean Girls” go unanswered. We just can’t. That’s not what America is all about, and I won’t stand for it! (RELATED: Milwaukee Brewers Stadium Miller Park Will Be Getting A New Name)

Of all the movies, they chose “Mean Girls.” Are you kidding me? It’s seriously so embarrassing. I must be dreaming here, right?

As somebody from Wisconsin, I am disgusted right now, and I’m not even a huge fan of the club. I imagine there must be riots back home right now. At the very least, riots would be justified. Shame on the Brewers for disrespecting the sport of baseball. It’s embarrassing on every level.

P.S.: I always forget that Rachel McAdams, who is an absolute smoke, was the lead in that movie.