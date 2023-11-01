76ers’ Joel Embiid Hit With $35,000 Fine After D-Generation X Celebration

Let the kids have fu … Oh, wrong sport.

But the point still stands. Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid was hit with a $35,000 fine Tuesday after doing a WWE-inspired D-Generation X “suck it” celebration during the Sixers win against the Portland Trail Blazers. NBA executive vice president and head of basketball operations Joe Dumars announced the discipline.

The Embid celebration took place with 2:14 left to go in the third quarter. Receiving a full-court pass, the 2023 NBA MVP knocked down a layup while being fouled, sending Wells Fargo Center into a frenzy and triggering Embiid to do the DX crotch chop.

Philadelphia went on to win the game, 126-98. Embiid finished with a stat line of 35 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists and six blocks.

Joel Embiid DX Celebration — $35K Fine pic.twitter.com/92zJHnrGiL — Hoop Muse (@HoopMuse) October 31, 2023

After the NBA’s latest fine for Joel Embiid, we look back at all the times he’s gone to the DX chop celebration. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/96FY8YuXjg — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) November 1, 2023

After the NBA announced the fine, Paul Levesque — WWE’s chief content officer who is more commonly known as Triple H in professional wrestling — brought up to Embiid there’s a certain event in Philly where he would be able to pull this off and not get in trouble: WrestleMania 40.

“Hey @JoelEmbiid – I know a place where you can do that all day, and everyone will love it. @WrestleMania 40 is right there in Philly…,” Triple H tweeted. (RELATED: Chris Broussard Causes Outrage By Dropping ‘R*tarded’ During Segment On James Harden-To-Clippers Trade)

“Yes sir!! I would love to but I don’t think I’m gonna be in Philly for that…” Embiid responded.

The Sixers unfortunately have road games on the April 6-7 set schedule of ‘Mania.

Hey @JoelEmbiid – I know a place where you can do that all day, and everyone will love it. @WrestleMania 40 is right there in Philly… https://t.co/2Ab1w781qU pic.twitter.com/swVCzt5N8E — Triple H (@TripleH) October 31, 2023

Yes sir!! I would love to but I don’t think I’m gonna be in Philly for that… #NFL https://t.co/1pEM4iaSTB — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) November 1, 2023

Straight comedy.