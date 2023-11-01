Eagles, Commanders Fans Beat The Brakes Off Each Other In Straight Up Rumble

IT’S ON!

The Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles are NFC East rivals on the field, but that hatred spread to the stands Sunday in a brawl between fans during the teams’ Week 8 contest against one another.

Video of the fight started circulating online Tuesday, showing a straight up rumble poppin’ off with punches being thrown, headlocks being grappled and falling bodies that make you go “ow.”

And just like the 38-31 victory for the Birds, Eagles fans controlled the fight with Commanders fans holding their own.

WATCH: