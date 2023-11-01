Eagles, Commanders Fans Beat The Brakes Off Each Other In Straight Up Rumble

IT’S ON!
The Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles are NFC East rivals on the field, but that hatred spread to the stands Sunday in a brawl between fans during the teams’ Week 8 contest against one another.
Video of the fight started circulating online Tuesday, showing a straight up rumble poppin’ off with punches being thrown, headlocks being grappled and falling bodies that make you go “ow.”
And just like the 38-31 victory for the Birds, Eagles fans controlled the fight with Commanders fans holding their own.
WATCH:
— ML VIDEOS (@MlVideos12199) October 31, 2023
CRAZY: Another angle from the #Commanders, #Eagles fans FIGHT, punches, kicks, blood, a wild scene in the middle of a #NFL game with kids right there
😳
(🎥@_MLFootball & @Iehooper) pic.twitter.com/QlxaRCJxfd
— MLFootball (@_MLFootball) November 1, 2023
We have a bunch of morons here, for sure, but I do admire that one Commanders fan (the small and skinny one wearing a hat and with a tattoo on his arm) for having his fellow Washington fan’s back.
As you see in the video, Eagles fans once again show their ass ganging up on a Commanders fan, having his jersey over his head while punching him over and over again — sounds like a fair fight (though in their defense, I have no idea what happened before the camera started recording).
But in glorious fashion, the Washington fan (which was quickly joined by another Commanders fan) had his fellow fan’s back, and started fighting the Eagles fans to give them more of a chance. I can appreciate the loyalty. (RELATED: Referee Slobberknocks High School Basketball Coach And Then Gloriously Gets Clocked By Player Defending His Skipper)
But still … everybody looks so idiotic here.