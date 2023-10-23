‘I’m F*ckin’ Tired Of This Bullsh*t’: Commanders’ Jonathan Allen Blasts His Own Team After Giants ‘Whooped Our A*s’

Talk about keepin’ it G! Holy ish!

Jonathan Allen, who is a defensive tackle for the Washington Commanders but might be demanding a trade after this weekend, kept it completely real about his team’s performance Sunday after their 14-7 loss to the New York Giants.

When it comes to the Commanders‘ rivalry with the G-Men, the franchise has either lost or tied in seven of their last 10 games against New York. However, heading into this season, there was a lot of hype that maybe things would be different in D.C. going forward with Dan Snyder finally selling the team.

…nah, and Jonathan Allen is feeling the same way. Except, he’s a lot more livid about it than I am.

“They whooped our a*s. Plain and simple. Gotta be better,” said a clearly frustrated Allen.

He was then asked about his frustration level, but before the reporter could get out his answer, Allen lost it. (RELATED: Seahawks’ Devon Witherspoon Literally — LITERALLY! — Sends Cardinals’ Rondale Moore Flying With Brutally Massive Smash)

“F*ck yes it does,” responded Allen. “I’m f*ckin’ tired of this shit. F*ckin’ tired of this bullsh*t. It’s been seven f*ckin’ years of the same sh*t. I’m tired of this sh*t.”

“What can you do now going forward to get it turned around?” asked the reporter.

“Get our minds right and get ready to play f*ckin’ Philadelphia,” closed out Allen.

WATCH:

Jonathan Allen is not happy after Commanders loss. “They whupped our ass, plain and simple.” pic.twitter.com/7BaGsfkDWg — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 22, 2023

Hot damn, the intensity!