Clayton Kershaw Undergoes Major Surgery, Putting 2024 Season In Doubt

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw underwent major shoulder surgery to repair ligaments and the capsule in his throwing shoulder, the lefty announced on Instagram.

“This morning I underwent a surgical procedure to repair the gleno-humeral ligaments and capsule of my left shoulder,” Kershaw wrote on Instagram. “I am thankful for the expertise of Dr. Elattrache who performed the surgery. I am hopeful to return to play at some point next summer. Thanks for your prayers!”

The 35-year-old Kershaw has a significant injury history, mostly back problems, but has also experienced arm and elbow issues throughout his 16 year career.

He says he’s “hopeful” to return in the summer, but I have my doubts. I’m no expert, but I do believe your shoulder is pretty important for throwing a baseball.

While Kershaw hasn’t released any more specifics other than his Instagram post, the idea his capsule needed to be repaired means it was likely torn. A torn shoulder capsule is an incredibly difficult injury to bounce back from, especially for an aging starting pitcher who’s closer to 40 than 30.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by clayton kershaw (@claytonkershaw)

Another Cy Young winning lefty, Johan Santana, had the same surgery in 2010 and never truly bounced back. He did return to pitch for a few years after, but he was a shell of his former self. After suffering the same injury again in 2012, he ultimately retired. (RELATED: Superstar Pitcher Clayton Kershaw Comes Out Against His Team Honoring Group That Mocks Christianity, Nuns)

Kershaw, after spending his entire illustrious career in Dodger blue, is set to hit the open market as a free agent for the first time in over a decade. While the Dodgers have clear needs in the starting pitching department, this surgery obviously puts his status up in the air.

There are also rumblings the Texas Rangers, fresh off a World Series win, may try to court the 2014 MVP. He is, after all, a born and bred Texan.

Only time will tell if Kershaw returns to a big league mound. Advances in medicine and recovery techniques do give modern day athletes the chance to bounce back in ways previously thought to be impossible (see: Aaron Rodgers). But still, a torn throwing shoulder is no joke, and Kershaw’s bad back won’t make the process any easier. I hope we haven’t seen the last of number 22.

Even if Kershaw never takes the mound again, the four-time Cy Young winner is a shoe-in for the Hall of Fame.