‘Just Got Out Of Surgery’: Mark Zuckerberg Reveals Massive Injury From Sparring Accident

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg announced on Friday that he “just got out of surgery” after tearing his ACL while “sparring,” according to a post on his Instagram.

The tech billionaire revealed that he was training for a mixed martial arts (MMA) competition scheduled for early next year. This is the first public statement of an official fight scheduled for Zuckerberg, however, it will now be delayed due to his injury. (RELATED: Elon Musk Says Cage Fight With Mark Zuckerberg Will Be Livestreamed On Twitter, Proceeds Will Be Donated To Veterans)

“Tore my ACL sparring and just got out of surgery to replace it. Grateful for the doctors and team taking care of me. I was training for a competitive MMA fight early next year, but now that’s delayed a bit. Still looking forward to doing it after I recover. Thanks to everyone for the love and support,” Zuckerberg wrote.

Support poured in from MMA fighters on Zuckerberg’s post.

“Speedy recovery Mark,” UFC fighter Merab Dvalishvili wrote.

“Just a little bump on the road! Heal up,” former light heavyweight titleholder Aung La Nasang wrote.

This is not the first injury that Zuckerberg has posted. In early October, Zuckerberg posted on Instagram documenting an MMA injury to his face revealing a cut on his nose and two visible bruises underneath both eyes, stating that “sparring got a little out of hand.” (RELATED: ‘Mafia Tactics’: GOP Rep Grills Merrick Garland For DOJ Choosing To Investigate Elon Musk, But Not Mark Zuckerberg)

On Aug. 11, Zuckerberg announced a planned fight with Twitter owner Elon Musk. So far, a fight between the two billionaires has not come to pass, with each blaming the other for dodging a scheduled date, according to the Bleacher Report.

The tech billionaire revealed that he was picking up MMA training last year after releasing a video of himself sparring with professional mixed martial artist and jiu-jitsu black belt Khai Wu, according to the New York Post.

It is unclear how long Zuckerberg’s scheduled competition will be pushed back for.