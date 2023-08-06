Elon Musk Says Cage Fight With Mark Zuckerberg Will Be Livestreamed On Twitter, Proceeds Will Be Donated To Veterans

We might actually get Musk vs. Zuckerberg.

At 3:35 a.m. ET (because of course it was 3:35 a.m. ET) Sunday, Twitter owner Elon Musk took to his social media platform — that I refuse to call “X” — to announce the cage fight between him and Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg will be livestreamed on X Twitter.

On top of that, all proceeds will be donated to a charity supporting veterans, something I thought would happen back when Musk and Zuck first started going at each other.

If you’re not aware of what’s going down or just need a reminder, Musk challenged Zuckerberg to a cage match back in June — with the Meta CEO accepting the offer.

“Send me location,” replied Zuckerberg.

Musk chirped back with "Vegas Octagon," and went on, saying, "I have this great move that I call 'The Walrus,' where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing."

The two “fighters” have reportedly been made an offer by the Italian government to fight in Rome at the historical Coliseum, however, it’s looking like Las Vegas — like what was originally said — will be the most ideal location.

And to make this whole thing even better (and more serious), both guys are actually in training:

Am lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight. Don’t have time to work out, so I just bring them to work. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2023

You guys already know how I feel about this whole thing … let’s get this party started!