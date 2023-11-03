‘F**k You’: Pete Davidson Reportedly Boots Fan From Show For Violating One Of His Rules

Pete Davidson reportedly kicked a fan out of his City Winery show in New York City for violating his no-phone policy Thursday night.

The “Saturday Night Live” alum has a rule all fans must follow, and he’s serious about it — no phones are allowed inside his comedy shows. The comedian insists fans don’t record his sets and made it clear violators will be told to leave the venue, according to Page Six.

Pete Davidson berates, kicks out fan who broke no-phone policy at stand-up show https://t.co/lS5YI9fUs2 pic.twitter.com/I1NqqqQLX1 — New York Post (@nypost) November 3, 2023

“There was a couple in attendance who brought 3 phones into the venue which was confirmed when they were escorted out by security and had all content removed,” a representative for City Winery said, according to Page Six.

Davidson was in the middle of performing on stage when he noticed the fan recording his live show, according to US Weekly. He stopped his comedy show and reportedly called out the fan who broke the rules in front of everyone, yelling, “Fuck you!” according to an eyewitness.

A representative from City Winery said Davidson then ensured the fan was removed from the venue and stripped of their footage, according to US Weekly.

Davidson went on to claim he “pays $10,000 to lock up [phones],” per the outlet. He effectively squashed any copycats who were thinking of exhibiting the same behavior.

At various comedy shows, fans are routinely asked to lock their smart devices into sealed Yondr pouches, per US Weekly.

Davidson continued where he left off in his live set after addressing the crowd, according to Us Weekly. There was no further mention of the incident during his show.

“It’s unfortunate one bad seed disrupted Pete’s performance,” the rep from City Winery said, according to Page Six. “Our staff takes pride in providing a great atmosphere for all of our performers and attendees.” (RELATED: ‘F*ck You’: Pete Davidson Leaves Vulgar, Angry Voicemail To PETA)