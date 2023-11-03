‘Priscilla’ Actor Reveals The Insane Diet He Followed To Play The King Of Rock And Roll

Famous actor Jacob Elordi described the insane levels he went to in order to play Elvis in “Priscilla.”

Hollywood actors often partake in extreme diets or eating habits in order to get into character and fully embody their movie roles, and Elordi was no exception. He recently spoke out about what it was like to get into character, and admitted that when he found out what the King of Rock and Roll ate on a daily basis, he subjected himself to the same diet.

The extreme changes to his menu really took a toll on his body, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Fans watching “Priscilla” will be tuning in to a movie that took pride in thriving on the details. It turns out that Elvis had some real-life eating habits that might come as as surprise.

“I averaged like a pound of bacon a day,” Elordi told Entertainment Weekly.

For those who want to know why he would do that to himself, director Sofia Coppola was armed with the perfect explanation. She wanted the movie to be as close to reality as possible.

“Priscilla told us that Elvis liked really burned bacon,” Coppola said.

Elordi noted that due to his frame, the impact of the bacon wasn’t immediately obvious to others, but he was definitely aware of the difference. (RELATED: ‘I Can’t Talk Anymore’: Priscilla Presley Ends Interview After Discussing ‘Unbearable’ Loss Of Multiple Family Members)

“It’s not that noticeable because I’m quite long. But I was the biggest I’ve ever been,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

“Priscilla” first premiered at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 4, 2023, and was later released in theaters in the United States on Oct. 27.