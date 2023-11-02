‘I Can’t Talk Anymore’: Priscilla Presley Ends Interview After Discussing ‘Unbearable’ Loss Of Multiple Family Members

Priscilla Presley broke down in tears during an appearance on Piers Morgan’s show and asked to end the interview after opening up about multiple family tragedies.

Morgan questioned Elvis Presley’s widow about the loss of her daughter, Lisa Marie, who died of a bowel obstruction in January at the age of 54. Presley wept as she described Lisa Marie’s sadness over her son Benjamin Keough’s suicide and the emotional turmoil that ensued afterward. The enormity of the losses she suffered became too much to bear during her discussion. “I can’t talk anymore, can you stop the camera, please?” she said, as the tears flowed during a teaser clip of the interview.

The full interview is set to air at 8:00 p.m. United Kingdom time on Thursday (4:00 p.m. EST).

The actress and businesswoman, who married Elvis in 1967 and divorced him in 1973, carefully guards her privacy and rarely engages in interviews, but agreed to talk with Morgan about the new movie “Priscilla,” Sofia Coppola’s biopic about her life.

Morgan noted her demeanor and said that she had admitted to feeling stressed before sitting down with him.

Opening up about her hesitation, Presley said, “You just don’t know what’s going to come at you, you know?” according to the New York Post.

It quickly became evident that the topic of personal loss was too much for her to bear.

The 78-year-old former spouse of the “King of Rock and Roll” spoke slowly during the emotional interview, as she reflected on the series of tragic events that have affected her family.

Morgan touched on the death of Presley’s mother, Anna Lillian Iversen, in 2021, along with that of her grandson, Ben, in 2020 and her daughter in 2023.

“They say that it’s the worst possible thing to lose a child. It must have been particularly painful, unbearable” Morgan said.

“It is, it was unbearable, you know. I lost my mother, I lost my grandson, and I lost my daughter,” Presley responded, adding that “[l]osing Ben” was “the hardest thing” for Lisa Marie. (RELATED: Celebrities Mourn The Loss Of Lisa Marie Presley)

“He took his life and he was — I mean he was — the love of her life,” she said.

Presley spoke about the anguish Lisa Marie felt when her son died, and how deeply her own mental health was affected. As she started to explain the devastation, she broke down and asked to stop the interview. And with that, the cameras were cut.