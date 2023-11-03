‘That Motherf*cker Is Not Real’: Tiffany Gomas Finally Reveals ‘Cringe’ Reason Behind Her Viral Meltdown

Tiffany Gomas, who went viral for her outburst on an American Airlines flight, revealed Friday on the “Pardon My Take” podcast that her meltdown was triggered by an “altercation” with another passenger.

The 38-year-old Texas resident became internet famous in July after video showed her exiting a plane while yelling “that motherfucker is not real” and implying that everyone on the flight would die. Her actions sparked plenty of speculation and more than a few conspiracy theories, but Gomas said on the podcast that she refrained from offering a public explanation because the true motive for her freakout was “cringe.” (RELATED: REPORT: Passengers Sue Alaska Airlines Over Off-Duty Pilot Who Allegedly Tried To Shut Down Engines)

“You know the reason I probably haven’t come out yet [is] because it’s like so cringe. I did not see anything,” Gomas said. “I mean I think y’all knew that.”

“So I got in a bit of an altercation, it spiraled out of control. It was not my best moment – I mean it was actually a horrible moment. It’s absolutely mortifying … It was an expression of speech,” she continued. “So Daily Mail was like the first to take it and run with it. And they’re like ‘she saw a not real person.’ And I’m like ‘they are making me look batshit.’ And given I did, I did look absolutely crazy … But no, I was just in my feels – needed to get off that, I was highly distressed. Not a good look, it was not a good situation.”

“I was actually in the aisle seat and I gave up my aisle seat … there was just a really bad energy and I don’t want to get into all the details of that. Just as you know it’s ongoing, and it’s probably not the smartest to get into that,” Gomas concluded. (RELATED: ‘Pushin’ My Seat!’: Video Of Heated Argument Sparks Debate Over Airplane Manners)

Gomas released a public apology shortly after the video went viral online, stating that she wanted to “move on” with her life, according to the New York Post. Although Gomas was given a verbal criminal trespass notice, she was not formally charged by police, the outlet stated.