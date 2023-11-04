Peter White Dead At 86

Actor Peter White, best known for his portrayal of Lincoln Tyler on the popular soap opera “All My Children,” has passed away at the age of 86.

The news of his passing was confirmed by Kathleen Noone, who co-starred alongside White on the ABC soap opera from 1978 to 2011, as reported by Deadline. White succumbed to melanoma on Nov. 1, 2023. His death marks the end of an illustrious career in the entertainment industry.

Born in New York City, Peter White began his journey in Pine Valley in 1976, captivating audiences with his role as Lincoln Tyler. Over the years, he became an integral part of the soap opera, making appearances on and off until 2005. White’s dedication to his craft was evident through his education, as he graduated from Northwestern University’s School of Communications and honed his acting skills at the Yale School of Drama. He embarked on a successful career in the world of theater, with one of his notable achievements being a part of the original 1968 cast of the hit Off-Broadway play, “The Boys in the Band,” the outlet added. (RELATED: Longtime Soap Opera Star Nancy Frangione Dead At Age 70)

Peter White Dies; Former ‘All My Children’ Actor Was 86 https://t.co/JmIDzQbDQc — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) November 4, 2023

White accumulated a wide range of television credits, showcasing his versatility as an actor. His work spanned series such as “Cannon,” “Hill Street Blues,” “Falcon Crest,” “The Jeffersons,” “Hart to Hart,” “Dynasty,” “Simon & Simon,” “Scarecrow & Mrs. King,” “NYPD Blue,” “The West Wing,” and “Ally McBeal.” Additionally, he made notable appearances in various films, including “Dave,” “Flubber,” “Armageddon,” “Thirteen Days,” and “First Daughter.”

Earlier this week, another soap opera actor has passed away. Tyler Christopher, recognized for his role on the long-running soap opera “General Hospital,” passed away at the age of 50. The news of his death was confirmed by one of his co-stars, Maurice Benard, who portrayed Sonny Corinthos on the show.