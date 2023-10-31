‘Days Of Our Lives,’ ‘General Hospital’ Actor Dies At 50

Tyler Christopher, known for his role on “General Hospital,” died on Tuesday morning at the age of 50, according to one of his co-stars.

His death was confirmed on Instagram by his co-star Maurice Benard, who plays Sonny Corinthos.

“Tyler passed away this morning following a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment,” Benard said in the post. “Tyler was a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting.”

“Tyler was an advocate for better mental health and substance use treatment who openly spoke about his struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol,” he continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maurice Benard (@mauricebenard)

Benard called Christopher a “sweet soul and wonderful friend” in the tribute post. (RELATED: ‘General Hospital’ Star John Reilly Dies At 84, According To His Daughter)

Christopher played characters Nikolas Cassadine and Connor Bishop on “General Hospital,” the New York Post reported. Christopher’s last appearance on the show was in 2016. In 2017, he joined the soap opera “Days of Our Lives” where he won a Daytime Emmy nomination for his role as Stefan DiMera. He left the show in 2019.

Christopher is survived by his two children with his ex-wife, auto-racing reporter Brienne Pedigo. He was also married to Eva Longoria from 2002 to 2004, the NY Post noted.