Soap Opera Star Jeffrey Carlson Dead At Age 48

Soap opera star Jeffrey Carlson died Friday at the age of 48, according to People. His death was confirmed on social media by fellow actress Susan Hart.

Carlson was best known for playing the groundbreaking role of a transgender character named Zoe on “All My Children.” He also showcased his talents on Broadway and in film.

“Good night my sweet sweet prince among men. No words for our despair at losing you Jeffrey Carlson. You were… oh god…. No words… so so loved and adored,” Hart wrote to her Facebook page. Carlson’s cause of death was not revealed.

Hart continued her touching tribute to her good friend.

“For those of you that don’t know I’m very sorry to share the news that Jeffrey passed away yesterday. I have been respectful of his family’s privacy in not sharing the news sooner… also could not breathe or function… still can’t,” she wrote, before noting she was “devastated.”

Eden Riegel, who played Bianca on “All My Children,” tweeted about the loss of her friend and colleague.

“Devastated beyond measure to hear of the passing of the beautiful and gifted Jeffrey Carlson. I feel fortunate to have called this kind soul a friend and see his brilliant work up close,” she wrote.

“Gone far too soon — an unimaginable loss. Love you, Jeffrey. Rest friend. ❤️,” Riegel continued.

Carlson first appeared on the hit soap opera in August 2006 as a British rock artist named Zarf and later returned to the show as Zoe. He noted this role was meant to “cause conversation” during a 2007 interview with People.

“I got a letter from an 11-year-old girl. It said, ‘It’s cool you’re going to become a girl. Then we will have stuff in common.”

“I met several people in the transgender community, and one became someone I can talk to on a regular basis” he said.

RIP Jeffrey Carlson, 48, exposed-nerve star of Broadway (Billy in The Goat, Marilyn in Taboo) and TV (the groundbreaking trans character Zoe on All My Children). A powerful actor and a painful loss. pic.twitter.com/ZdZdmlKtTP — Adam Feldman (@FeldmanAdam) July 9, 2023

“Talking to her started to enlighten me. She was so open about telling her story,” Carlson said. (RELATED: Beloved Soap Opera Star Dead At Age 70)

The tributes and messages of condolence continue to flood social media as fans and friends learn about Carlson’s passing.