Longtime Soap Opera Star Nancy Frangione Dead At Age 70

Famous soap opera actress Nancy Frangione, best known for her role as Cecile DePoulignac on NBC’s “Another World,” died Aug. 18 in Barnstable, Massachusetts, at the age of 70.

Her cause of death has not been revealed at this time, according to Deadline. Frangione’s longtime role as the ever-scheming villainess on “Another World” garnered her a substantial fan following. Fans routinely tuned in to watch her dramatic performances, and those who knew her, remember her for fully embodying the role.

RIP Nancy Frangione #AnotherWorld pic.twitter.com/Ak1EI7gbDR — Town and Country Web Soap (@bredrew2) August 23, 2023

Frangione’s talents extended well into other avenues in the entertainment industry. She showcased her diverse acting skills while taking on work in other soap operas and demonstrated her ability to play a series of characters. The famous actress took on the role of Tara Martin on ABC’s “All My Children” from 1977-1979 before launching her role as Cecile on “Another World” from 1981-1984, according to Deadline.

Frangione was a beloved soap opera star who was widely respected for her work, and was honored for her contributions by winning Soap Opera Digest’s Outstanding Villainess award for her performance. She continued to return to the role by overwhelming demand over the course of a decade, between 1986-1996.

Rest in Peace Nancy Frangione, who was the third actress to play original character Tara Martin from 1977 to 1979, and then again in 1985. pic.twitter.com/Yvu5frlUHA — All My Children (@_AllMyChildren) August 23, 2023

The popular actress proved the diversity of her talents once again by filling in for actress Andrea Evans while playing the character Tina Lord on ABC’s “One Life To Live” in 1985. (RELATED: Soap Opera Star Jeffrey Carlson Dead At Age 48)

Other credits to her name include her portrayal of Marsha, Fran Fine’s cousin, on “The Nanny,” and a guest-star appearance on “Highway To Heaven,” “Matlock,” and “Buck Rogers in the 25th Century.” She also appeared in “Sharing Richard” and “In The Line Of Duty: A Cop Killing.”

Fans and loved ones are sharing their shared memories and condolences online.