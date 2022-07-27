Watch Sylvester Stallone Literally Beat Up Kids In The Epic Trailer For ‘Samaritan’

Just when you thought Sylvester Stallone couldn’t get any cooler, Prime Video dropped the trailer for his next film, ‘Samaritan.’

The trailer opens in what looks like the America we knew after the riots of 2020. Violence and unrest appear to plague the city Stallone’s character calls home. He then witnesses a small child, played by Javon Walton, being jumped by a group of kids, and leaps in to save him with superhero strength.

Herein lies what I’m most excited for in this movie: Stallone playing a superhero for a world that very much needs one right now. His name? “Samaritan.”

Walton’s character has clearly been hunting for the hero for some time, despite the myth that he died some 25 years ago, according to the trailer. From start to finish, the trailer is a thrill ride that’s sure to leave you desperate to see this film.

Stallone is on a spree of sure-to-be blockbuster entertainment in the coming months. He’s taking on the lead role in Taylor Sheridan’s “Tulsa King,” set to premiere in November, which I am also stoked about. (RELATED: The Mike Tyson Origin Story Trailer Is Going To Make You Want To Glove Up And Fight)

What I’m most excited to see over the coming weeks, months and years is the growth of Walton’s career. I first saw this kid in Amazon’s adaptation of “Utopia,” which I thought was fantastic but so, so ill-timed in terms of release. The show focused on a woke, evil billionaire who wants to save the world by administering a vaccine he claims prevents a killer flu, but actually stops human reproduction.

“Utopia” came out in 2020. So, yeah, not exactly great timing for what was a really great show. Thankfully, Walton’s had great success in shows like “Euphoria,” so it’s no surprise he’s starring alongside Stallone. “Samaritan” will be released on Amazon Prime in August 2022, and I’m here for it!