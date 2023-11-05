Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Arthur Smith Blasts Kurt Warner Over His ‘Hot Take’

Arthur Smith … this dude’s irritation makes me giggle.

The Atlanta Falcons head coach clearly can’t handle any criticism that comes his way, and that was on full display Friday when he blasted NFL legend-turned-analyst Kurt Warner for breaking down the Dirty Birds‘ struggles on offense.

This whole thing started when Warner took to Twitter to publish a video of him analyzing Falcons film in their Week 8 defeat to the Tennessee Titans.

You can check out that clip here:

You guys know I don’t like saying anything without having evidence to back it up, so here’s a quick video in #Falcons stuff I was seeing that was hard for me to put on the QB… team sport, lots going on, but easy to see & blame QB (but I’m trying to see it all & be objective)! pic.twitter.com/CQswgGjQ8K — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) November 2, 2023

Well, according to Smith, he didn’t watch the analysis nor does he care, but obviously he does as my man straight up ranted and did the whole “if you’re not a part of the team, you can’t say ish” nonsense.

“I don’t care. I really don’t. Everybody has their opinions,” said Smith via OutKick. “He’s welcome to come down here to our meetings. I would actually embrace that. I’m sure he gets paid a lot of money. I could give a rat’s… whatever. Unless you’re in the building with our guys and know what is asked of them and know what is really going on.”

Smith continued to rant.

“You have guys who get a hot take when they look at something and that’s probably not what was intended to happen,” said Smith. “Maybe a mistake happened. I think sometimes people get a microphone and the further they are away (from the game), they feel they know everything. Maybe he can solve some of the world’s problems, too.” (RELATED: Could Bill Belichick Be Traded To The Washington Commanders? That’s The ‘Chatter’ Around The NFL)

Straight comedy.