Could Bill Belichick Be Traded To The Washington Commanders? That’s The ‘Chatter’ Around The NFL

We have absolute BOMBSHELL news out of the NFL!

A legendary era came to an end in 2020 when Tom Brady, who then had six Super Bowl championships with the New England Patriots, decided to leave the only franchise he’d ever played with after two decades with the team.

Brady’s move to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was a shock for football fans, especially those in New England. After all, Brady became synonymous with the Patriots brand, the city of Boston and the entirety of the northeastern United States.

Fast forward three years later, and another New England icon could be on the way out the door.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk made an appearance Wednesday on “The Rich Eisen Show,” where he dropped one hell of a rumor: that Belichick could be headed to Washington to coach the Commanders, with the organization’s moves at the NFL trade deadline Tuesday signaling massive changes at the hierarchy.

“This is [Washington Commanders owner] Josh Harris, I think, recognizing that the reset button is going to be pressed at the end of the season,” said Florio regarding the Commanders’ choice to trade pass rushers Chase Young (to the San Francisco 49ers) and Montez Sweat (to the Chicago Bears), per Fox News. (RELATED: REPORT: Video Shows Former Arizona Cardinals Exec Bill Bidwill Jr. Bloodied After Alleged Fight With His Wife)

“The Commanders aren’t winning. I suspect [head coach] Ron Rivera very much would have liked to have Chase Young and Montez Sweat on the roster for the rest of the year to try and turn this around and get the seventh seed and save his job, but Josh Harris recognizing [sic] changes are afoot for the Commanders,” he said, according to Fox.

“I suspect it’s going to get blown up after the season, and this is the most tangible sign yet that Josh Harris is eyeballing a future that will be crafted in whatever the owner of the team decides to do by way of team president, team general manager and head coach,” Florio added.

Florio then said that he thinks New England head coach Bill Belichick could be the Commanders’ endgame.

“There’s a little chatter out there about a possible trade of Bill Belichick,” Florio concluded.

Talk about a juicy rumor!