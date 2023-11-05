Kari Lake ‘Wouldn’t Shy Away’ From Gavin Newsom Debate, Says He ‘Destroyed’ California

Arizona Republican Senate candidate Kari Lake suggested she is willing to debate California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“I would be open to that because I would love to showcase how disastrous the Democrat policies are,” Lake told DailyMail in an interview this week.

Lake said she is “open” to challenge the California governor to contrast his state’s “communist” policies with her “America First” agenda, according to the outlet. The U.S. Senate candidate and former Arizona gubernatorial contender “wouldn’t shy away” from a policy debate, stating that she “would win hands down.”

“I mean, this is the guy who destroyed California almost single-handedly. And I know it because there are literal tens of thousands of Californians who fled California and moved to Arizona, many of whom voted for me in the last election,” Lake said. “And told me they just upgraded their lives, sold everything, walked away because of Gavin Newsom.”

Approximately 74,000 Californians moved to Arizona in 2022, according to the U.S. Census, the outlet reported. About 69,000 Californians moved to Arizona in 2021. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Kari Lake Lays Out Border Plan For Senate Bid, Rips Opponents, Says They Will Have To End Up Endorsing It)

“We would wake up a few people in the process to come on over and vote for America First candidates,” Lake said.

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to debate Newsom Nov. 30 at a forum hosted by Fox News’ Sean Hannity. This event comes as Newsom has bolstered himself on the world stage by traveling to China for a visit to address climate change and shine a light on his state’s partnership with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).