REPORT: Man Allegedly Recorded 10-Year-Old Boy In Disney Resort Bathroom, Police Say

A Kentucky man was placed under arrest after a 10-year-old boy spotted the man allegedly recording him over a bathroom stall at Walt Disney World, according to an arrest affidavit via Fox News.

Twenty-two-year-old Clayton Snider was taken to Orange County Jail and hit with multiple felony charges of video voyeurism on Oct. 7, according to jail records per Fox News. Snider was released on $5,000 bond.

A family from Georgia was eating their dinner at the Grand Floridian Resort & Spa when the 10-year-old decided to go to the bathroom, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s Office affidavit via Fox News. When he got back to the table, the boy whispered to his father that a man took a picture of him from the top of a bathroom stall, according to police per Fox News.

The father — along with his boy — went back to the bathroom, which led to the boy apparently identifying Snider and the father confronting him, according to the affidavit via Fox News.

When the Orange County Sheriff’s Department showed up, a captain checked Snider’s phone and opened up his hidden and deleted photo albums, and that’s when they reportedly came across the video that appeared to show the little boy with his pants around his ankles while he was sitting on the toilet, per the outlet. (RELATED: Forklift Operator Holds Alleged Car Thief 20 Feet In The Air While Waiting For Police)

Snider was arrested without incident, according to Fox News.