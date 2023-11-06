Video Shows Homeowner In LA Confronting Masked Intruders In Terrifying Ambush

A surveillance video captured the moment a homeowner in Los Angeles opened fire on two masked intruders who ambushed him as he approached his door on Saturday.

The incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m. in the Mid-City neighborhood of Los Angeles. The homeowner is seen in the footage walking up to his residence, holding a drink in one hand and retrieving his keys from his pocket with the other, as seen on the video shared by Fox 11 Los Angeles. Video shows the suspects jumping the fence.

As he walks towards the door, one of the masked intruders, dressed in all black, sneaks up behind him. However, the homeowner quickly reacts by throwing his cup, drawing a handgun, and opening fire on the fleeing intruder. The homeowner later recounted the incident to ABC 7.

“Out of nowhere I felt someone run up behind me, put something to my back, put a pistol to my back and somebody running up,” he said. He added that he has a five-month-old baby, his wife, and a nanny inside the house, and he was determined to protect them. “There was nothing in my house that was worth dying for. But I was willing to die for my family,” he further added. (RELATED: Video Shows Homeowner Shooting At Burglars Pretending To Be Police In Break-In Attempt)

In an interview with Fox 11, he mentioned that he was wearing earbuds at the time, which he admitted he should not have done. He also revealed that he has a concealed carry permit and was unsure if he had struck either of the intruders who had jumped over his front yard fence.

The homeowner made it clear that he is prepared to defend his family. “If anybody else ever tries to come, they’re going to die for trying to come in this house,” he told Fox 11. “It’s a matter of time before these people get caught. I think they should just pick a new career before they do end up in jail.”