‘Every F***in Door We Go Through, We Kicking That B**ch In’: Antonio Pierce’s Speech Has Me Ready To Run Through A Brick Wall

The Las Vegas Raiders’ Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce is electric.

Pierce was elevated from his former position as linebackers coach after Vegas owner Mark Davis decided to fire head coach Josh McDaniels following reports of a wildly dysfunctional locker room.

Pierce, a former Super Bowl Champion with the New York Giants, responded by leading the Raiders to a 30-6 thrashing against his former Giants.

While the Giants did lose their starting quarterback Daniel Jones to injury during the game, that loss had nothing to do with the 30 points the Raiders’ offense put up, by far the most points they’d scored this season. (RELATED: Not One, But Two Star NFL Receivers Arrested In Separate Incidents)

After the game, the locker room vibe was markedly different. Players seemed significantly more jovial, with images emerging of star edge rusher Maxx Crosby and teammates puffing on cigars and having a good time.

You know the vibes. pic.twitter.com/UijjL1JS5i — Raider Posts (@RaiderPosts) November 6, 2023

And then, there’s this: Pierce, following his coaching debut, gave an electric post game speech to his players that has me ready to run through a brick wall on this fine afternoon.

Video: Davante Adams was really into the post-game speech by new coach Antonio Pierce. Pierce: “I’ll see you motherf**kers on Wednesday!!” pic.twitter.com/FAvShrYTyghttps://t.co/9GVOQYup7c — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 6, 2023

“The coaches, the whole organization, the whole building is proud of you,” Pierce told his team. “But more importantly, I’m happy for you guys, that sh*t was rough the last two weeks.”

“Guess what? Every fu**in door we going through we kicking that b**ch down from now on,” Pierce concluded before celebrating jubilantly with his team.

It’s a very different situation from the McDaniels era. Crosby shared with ESPN’s Pat McAfee that the “soul train” is back and hadn’t been felt in over a year and a half.

Has the soul train been happening.. “We brought it back.. It hasn’t happened for about a year and a half” 😂😂 @CrosbyMaxx #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/NmhEWeXoug — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 6, 2023

I’m hard-pressed to say I’ve ever seen a clearer example in the NFL of what the problem was and how easily it was fixed. Kudos to Raiders owner Mark Davis who will reportedly swallow a whopping $85 million because he decided to cut ties with McDaniels. Considering the fact the Raiders players are celebrating like a battered woman who just got free from her abusive spouse, I’d say it’s money well spent.