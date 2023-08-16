Raiders’ Maxx Crosby, Rams’ Cam Akers Trade Blow For Blow In Joint Practice Brawl

Man, I’ve been loving all these training camp fights.

And here we go with another one, as a brawl broke out during a joint practice Wednesday held by the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams in Thousand Oaks, California. The fight was between Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby and Rams running back Cam Akers.

Crosby went all out on a strip sack attempt, and with it just being practice, Akers took issue with it which sparked up an exchange of blows between the running back and defensive end, according to OutKick.

After the joint practice, Crosby and Akers were on the defense … or offense, however you wanna put it.

Starting with Crosby, he pretty much accused Akers of being soft.

“Sh*t, I was just doing what I do. He didn’t like that. So he got what he got.”

Akers took to social media to respond, claiming that Crosby threw a cheap shot at him.

“Somebody ask him what it was I got? Anybody with eyes saw what happened,” wrote Akers on X Twitter.

I don’t know about you guys, but I’ve been thoroughly entertained by all of these fights in training camp. (RELATED: New York Assistant Coach Tony Oden Taken To Hospital After Multiple Brawls Break Out In Jets-Buccaneers Joint Practice)

And with three weeks still left to go in the preseason, here’s to seeing more! *pops popcorn*