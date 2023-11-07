Dallas Cowboys Signing, Taking Risk On Scandal-Ridden Martavis Bryant

Martavis Bryant is back in the NFL!

The Dallas Cowboys and Martavis Bryant — who last played in the NFL in the 2018 season — have agreed on a deal with the wide receiver being placed on the practice squad, according to the team. The signing came after a workout Tuesday.

Playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Oakland Raiders, Bryant tallied a total of 2,183 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns during his time in the league, but also dealt with multiple suspensions for violating the NFL‘s substance-abuse policy — which is mostly why he hasn’t played since 2018. He was recently reinstated.

Bryant played in the XFL last season with the Vegas Vipers, and also played in the CFL and Indoor Football League.

The wide receiver, who turns 32 next month, was a fourth-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. Currently on the active roster for the Cowboys is CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, Brandin Cooks, Jalen Brooks and Jalen Tolbert, while Tyron Johnson and Jalen Moreno-Cropper are listed on the practice squad.

It’s a bit of a risk for the Cowboys considering his issues with marijuana, but overall, you can’t hate on Dallas for this move here — they get a quality wide receiver for cheap.

But still … you can’t help but to wonder what would happen if things pop off with Bryant, and then he all of a sudden gets suspended for pot, and to make it even more fun, right before playoff time. (RELATED: Hot Mic Catches Aaron Rodgers Teasing When He Might Be Coming Back)

I don’t know, but I’m definitely here for the popcorn drama.