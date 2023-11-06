Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin Caught On Video Doing Some Outright Nasty Ish … Or Have We All Been There?

We have one hell of a debate sparkin’ up here!

Safety Damar Hamlin was listed as inactive for the “Sunday Night Football” matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals (the appearance in Cincy was Hamlin’s first since suffering cardiac arrest against the Bengals in January). Despite not playing, Hamlin was still a centerpiece for NBC’s conversations, but in such horrible timing, the latter caught the Buffalo Bill on camera in the least-flattering way.

During a break in the action in the third quarter, the cameras went up to the broadcast booth to show Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth. They started talking about Hamlin, and a few seconds into their conversation, the screen behind them cut to a live shot of the Bills defender.

And, well … talk about timing. (RELATED: New York Giants QB Daniel Jones Goes Down With Potential Season-Ending Injury)

At the exact time NBC decided to put up a shot of Hamlin, he decided to take down the mask he’d been wearing throughout the game to clean his teeth. And while he was successful in getting out that annoying piece of food in said teeth, Hamlin also highlighted himself to the world as somebody who eats whatever they find in their grill.

Oh, and it was made even better at the fact that Hamlin stared down the food chunk for a glorious amount of time before devouring it.

absolutely losing my mind at Collinsworth and Tirico putting on serious voice to discuss Damar Hamlin’s injury while the live sideline cam shows him picking his teeth, then eating the offending morsel pic.twitter.com/CVFGqJ8SwA — Christian D’Andrea (@TrainIsland) November 6, 2023

We’ve all been there before, and you’re a straight-up liar if you say you haven’t.

Carry on, Damar.