This Is Yet Another Piece Of Evidence That Electric Vehicles Just Aren’t Working Out

Can we just stop the electric vehicle nonsense already?

A TikTok video making the rounds shows a massive line of drivers in Burbank, California, waiting to get their vehicles charged with some kilowatts at a local power bank … and when I say massive, it was massive.

It’s like when people are lined up and ready to stomp each other on Black Friday when the doors open, or Philadelphia Refereeagles fans in a line outside from 3:30 a.m. waiting to get the latest jersey (you know how bat-ish crazy those people are). Better yet … it was like when I was in Vegas a few years ago and waited in a gargantuan line to check into a Hilton before I got completely hammered on an incredible amount of alcohol later that night.

Ahh … fun times.

But yeah! It was like all of that, except with vehicles.

WATCH:

Why on Earth would anybody want an electric vehicle in 2023?

Imagine living in Miami with an electric vehicle. Like hell, the traffic is already out of this world in that city, and then on top of that, you have to deal with those lines after already dealing with said traffic?

And just imagine if your electric vehicle died after waiting in traffic and in a line in the middle of a humid South Florida summer… (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Watchdog Requests Investigation Into Key Official Driving Biden’s EV Push)

Again I ask: Why the hell would anybody want to own an electric vehicle?