FBI Seizes 8 Million Doses Of Fentanyl-Laced Heart-Shaped Candy: REPORT

Three Massachusetts men were arrested by the FBI last week for possession of more than 220 pounds of suspected controlled substances, including pills shaped mimicking Valentine’s Day pink candy hearts.

The estimated 10 million doses were seized from the basement of a New England multi-family home where reportedly families with children were living on the first floor, according to WCVB. Eight million of the found drugs were reportedly fentanyl and methamphetamine-laced pilled, totaling a street value of $8 million. The seizure from the FBI, according to Director Christopher War, is said to be one of the “largest in the history of Massachusetts.”(RELATED: North Carolina Seizes $170,000 Worth Of Drug-Laced Candy, Snacks Ahead Of Halloween)

“This seizure by the FBI’s North Shore Gang Task Force saved lives in communities throughout Massachusetts,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said, according to Fox News. “Not only was this seizure one of the largest in the history of Massachusetts but some of the pills were created to look like candy, potentially presenting an enormous risk to children.”

The Department of Justice reportedly stated in July 2023 that an overdose in Salem, Massachusetts ignited the investigation leading them to the recent operation led by Emilio Garcia, 25, Sebastien Bejin, 33, and Deiby Felix, 40.

All three men were arrested and charged with possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute, with Garcia and Bejin having additional charges of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute. (RELATED: New Studies Find Marijuana Raises Risk Of Heart Disease And Stroke)

“The only thing more depraved than trafficking deadly fentanyl is trafficking deadly fentanyl designed to look like candy to appeal to teenagers,” Attorney General Merrick B. Garland stated, according to Fox News. “The Justice Department is focused on attacking every link in the global fentanyl trafficking chain, and we will not stop until those responsible for the fentanyl poisoning epidemic are brought to justice.”

All three men are scheduled to appear in the U.S. District Court on Nov. 13.