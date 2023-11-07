‘Countless Hours’: Jeremy Renner Gives Update On Health Almost 1 Year After Accident

Jeremy Renner shared a health update with his fans 10 months after suffering life-altering injuries in a snow plow accident.

The “Hawkeye” actor reflected on his recovery and revealed he has done everything in his power to resume a normal life. “I have been exploring EVERY type of therapy since Jan 14th,” Renner wrote to his Instagram page. “Everyday, countless hours of physical therapy, peptide injections, IV drips and pushes, stem cell and exosomes, red light / IR therapy, hyperbaric chamber 2.0 atmospheres, cold plunge, and the list goes on and on,” he said.

The famous actor spoke about the toll the accident took on him in every way, and shared the depth of his journey with his 21.1 million followers.

“But My greatest therapy has been my mind and the will to be here and push to recover and be better,” he told fans.

Renner went on to describe how he pushed himself through the pain and overcame the odds to make what many have described as a remarkable recovery.

“Be exceptional… I feel it’s my duty to do so,” he wrote.

“Not to squander my life being spared, but to give back to my family, friends, and all of you whom have empowered me to endure. I thank you all,” Renner said.

Renner’s near-fatal snow plow accident occurred Jan. 1. He was hospitalized for blunt chest trauma and suffered significant orthopedic injuries. He described a number of his ailments on Instagram while sharing his recovery journey through a series of videos and detailed captions. (RELATED: ‘I Was Awake Through Every Moment’: Jeremy Renner Details Horrific Snowplow Accident)

The actor’s injuries included eight ribs that were broken in 14 places, a broken knee and ankle, a left tibia break, right clavicle, right shoulder and much more, according to Variety. He underwent a number of surgical procedures during his hospitalization.

Since the accident, he has returned to the red carpet and is continuing to focus on his family, his recovery and his career.