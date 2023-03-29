‘I Was Awake Through Every Moment’: Jeremy Renner Details Horrific Snowplow Accident

Famous actor Jeremy Renner opened up about his horrifying snowplow accident in an interview with Diane Sawyer set to be released in April.

Renner’s eyes welled up with tears as Sawyer recited the long list of serious injuries he suffered after being crushed by seven tons of machinery, a trailer for the ABC interview shows. Sawyer asked Renner if he remembers the pain.

“Oh all of it, yeah. I was awake through every moment,” Renner said. The actor was visibly emotional as he detailed his experience, then seemingly stunned Sawyer with his next statement.

“I’d do it again. … Yeah, I’d do it again, because [the snowplow] was coming right at my nephew,” Renner said in the interview.

The trailer cut to an edited video that included audio from the 911 call placed at the time of the incident.

“Someone’s been run over by a snowcat, hurry! … There’s a lot of blood over here,” a voice on the phone said.

“Keep breathing man. Keep fighting. Hang in there, brother,” the person said.

Renner groaned in pain and gasped for air in the background.

“This was the sound of someone that was dying,” a voiceover said in the trailer.

The video then cut to Sawyer reading from a piece of paper that listed Renner’s injuries.

“Eight ribs broken in 14 places, right knee, right ankle broken, left leg tibia broken, the left ankle broken, right clavicle broken, right shoulder broken, face-eyed socket, the jaw, the mandible broken, lung collapsed, pierced from the rib bone, your liver…” she said.

Renner’s eyes welled up with tears again.

“And then, it’s like, what’s my body look like, am I just going to be like a spine and a brain like a science experiment?” he said.

Renner’s will to survive and overcome the tragedy was evident in the interview trailer.

“I chose to survive. It’s not gonna kill me. No way!” Renner said.

The actor reflected on what his life looks like these days.

“I’ve lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience, but I’ve been refueled and refilled with love and titanium,” he said. (RELATED: Jeremy Renner Plans First Public Appearance Since Suffering Critical Injuries)

Sawyer asked the actor if he sees the same face when he looks in the mirror after this ordeal.

“No. I see a lucky man,” Renner said.

Sawyer’s interview with Renner will air April 6 on ABC.