Josh Hawley Rips Social Media Sites After Whistleblower Testimony On Alleged Sexual ‘Propositioning’ Of Minors

Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley bashed social media sites after testimony by a whistleblower.

Hawley shared his thoughts regarding the whistleblower allegations that sexual “propositioning” of young girls runs rampant on social media on Tuesday’s episode of “The Ingraham Angle.” (RELATED: ‘Youth-Led’ Anti-Big Tech Movement Is Controlled By A Dem-Linked Dark Money Operation)

“Well, if we can’t agree on this, I don’t know what we can agree on, Laura. This ought to be easy.”

Hawley recounted that the whistleblower claimed that “one in eight” girls “between the ages of 13 and 15” have been “propositioned sexually” in the past “seven days” on Instagram. Hawley also said that nearly “30 percent of girls between 13 and 15” have been “propositioned” in the past “two weeks or more.”

Hawley railed against Meta for allegedly doing “nothing” while working “with the Biden administration to censor” posts on topics such as “COVID, vaccine efficacy,” and parental rights in their children’s education.

“But meanwhile, people are running pedophile rings on Instagram,” Hawley lamented.

Host Laura Ingraham said that social media companies apparently aren’t willing to intervene to protect children, and asked the senator what recourse parents should be able to take.

“We can let parents sue,” Hawley said.

The Missouri senator said that if children are exposed to potential sexual abuse, sexual propositioning, or sexually violent materials, parents should be able to take legal action against social media companies.

“Right now, Laura, you can’t do any of that,” he said.