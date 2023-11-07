‘I Don’t Know What They’re Doing Over There’: Star Edge Rusher Trashes Former Team On His Way Out

Recently traded edge rusher Chase Young, who the San Francisco 49ers acquired from the Washington Commanders at the trade deadline, had some choice words for his former team.

During an introductory press conference with San Francisco media, Young was asked if he was upset about the trade.

“Nah, everything — God has a plan … I know who I am. I’m a competitor, you know, so, I mean, imma compete. You know, I don’t know what they’re doing over there. That’s over my head. I’m just going to be Chase Young and I’m going to compete to the best I can,” the former second overall pick stated.

Young also lauded the 49ers atmosphere. “The culture, I see why they win. Just the details of each play, the details of my assignment — much more greater. So, I see why they win.”

He also compared the winning culture to that of his alma mater, Ohio State University.

“It’s kind of that same thing at Ohio State where it’s like you’re expected to win,” he said. “I definitely know that I’m in a building with winners.” (RELATED: The NFL’s New Most Devastating Injury Just Claimed Another Victim)

The Commanders shipped Young off in exchange for a third round pick while also sending his former teammate, fellow edge rusher Montez Sweat, to the Chicago Bears for a second rounder.

Washington currently sits at 4-5 while the 49ers, who began the season with a five game win streak, have lost three in a row leaving them with a 5-3 record. The acquisition of Young bolsters what was already a fearsome defensive line as they hope to right the ship.