Megan Fox Heats Things Up With A Fiery New Look

Megan Fox heated up her already sizzling Instagram page by posting a series of images showcasing her fiery new hair.

The model and actress took to social media to promote her new book of poems, and stunned fans by showcasing bright red hair that was cut in a short bob. The sultry new look is a head-turner, prompting nearly 680,000 “likes” on Instagram within the first three hours of being posted.

Fox has toyed with fans by changing her look in the past, but this is by far the most bold hairstyle she has debuted in a very long time. She paired the red hair with bright red nail polish, and clutched her new book against her body in one of the images shared in the gallery.

Fox’s book also contained the same red hues on the front cover, making this one of the most coordinated advertising displays we’ve seen in a while.

Fox didn’t say anything about her new hair style in the caption of her post, but that’s likely because she didn’t have to. The comment section told Fox all she needs to know about how well her new look has been received by her fans.

“I swear any look, any hair colour, etc is perfection on you,” one social media user wrote. (RELATED: ‘Why Did This Happen?’: Megan Fox Reveals She Suffered Miscarriage With MGK)

“Good god please be my GF” said another.

Others wrote, “Hottie,” and a lot of fire flames could be seen populating her social media page.

Fox just released her book titled, “Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.”