World

Doctor Walks Out Mid-Surgery After Hospital Staff Fail To Bring Him A Cup Of Tea: REPORT

TOPSHOT-INDIA-HEALTH-VIRUS-BLACK-FUNGUS

Image not from story. (Photo by Prakash SINGH / AFP) (Photo by PRAKASH SINGH/AFP via Getty Images)

Alexander Pease Contributor
Font Size:

A doctor from India performing surgery angrily walked out mid-operation Nov. 3 because his staff would not serve him tea, according to NDTV.

The incident happened at the local health center of Mauda tehsil of Nagpur, a government-owned hospital located in central India. The doctor, Tejrang Bhalavi, asked his subordinates for a cup of tea mid-surgery and then left the operation room, leaving his series of surgical obligations for the day behind, according to ndtv.com.

Dr. Bhalavi had performed half of the female vasectomy surgeries he was expected to that day, the outlet noted. (RELATED: Plastic Surgeon Promotes ‘Eunuch’ Gender Identity, Citing WPATH Guidelines)

Nagpur Zilla Parishad’s CEO Soumya Sharma stated an investigation has been opened into the incident. (RELATED: Man Rushes To Hospital For Stomach Pain. Doctor Finds 60 Bizarre Items In His Gut During Scan)

Sharma stated after the review is complete, “action will be taken against them,” the outlet noted. “This is a very serious matter. If doctors are leaving such operations for the sake of tea, then action should be taken against such doctors under 304 of IPC,” Sharma concluded.

In light of the unexpected absence, hospital administrators reached out to the district medical officer for some kind of aid, and another doctor was sent in to finish the jobs, per NDTV.