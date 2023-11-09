Harvard President Unveils Effort To Combat Antisemitism After Taking Fire Over Response To Hamas Attacks

Harvard President Claudine Gay announced parts of Harvard’s antisemitism plan and denounced anti-Israel rhetoric in a statement Thursday.

Over 30 Harvard student organizations released an open letter Oct. 8 in support of Palestine blaming the “Israeli colonial occupation” for causing the brutal Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel and shortly after pro-Palestinian protests and violence on campus followed. Gay announced Harvard will be creating a new plan to combat antisemitism on campus after taking fire for her initial response and also denounced antisemitic slogans in a statement. (RELATED: Elite Universities That Defended Free Speech For Hamas Supporters Have Long Record Of Canceling Conservatives)

“The past few weeks have been marked by pain and fear for many of us. Harvard rejects all forms of hate, and we are committed to addressing them. I am writing today to share updates on the ongoing work to combat antisemitism in our community, as well as to describe the hard work still in front of us,” Gay said in a statement.

“Our community must understand that phrases such as ‘from the river to the sea’ bear specific historical meanings that to a great many people imply the eradication of Jews from Israel and engender both pain and existential fears within our Jewish community. I condemn this phrase and any similarly hurtful phrases,” Gay continued.

The phrase “from the river to the sea” is a “call-to-arms for pro-Palestinian activists,” according to the American Jewish Committee. It’s often used to mean the eradication of the state of Israel entirely.

Gay announced the school will create programs to educate students and faculty about antisemitism and to educate students about Jewish history. She also announced that Harvard is redoubling its efforts to ensure students are aware of the resources available to them when experiencing fear or possible harm.

The Wexner Foundation, founded by billionaire Leslie Wexner, announced in an October letter that it would no longer be funding the university. Ken Griffin, a Harvard alum and founder of Citadel, and Bill Ackman, billionaire and CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management, vowed in October that they would not hire student leaders at Harvard who signed letters blaming Israel for the Hamas terrorist attacks.

“The Office for Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging has convened several community support sessions over the past month in collaboration with Harvard Hillel and Counseling and Mental Health Services, and a newly formed Inclusion and Belonging Student Leadership Council has broad representation, including from the Jewish community,” Gay wrote.

Students across the U.S. held rallies at Ivy League colleges in support of Palestinians in October, and many included violent anti-Israeli slogans and imagery associated with the terrorist attacks. Harvard, Columbia University and the University of Pennsylvania (Penn) all created taskforces to address antisemitism on their campuses following the incidents.

Many Harvard student organizations withdrew their signatures from the anti-Israel letter following backlash from faculty on campus and nationwide outrage, according to The Harvard Crimson.

Gay did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.