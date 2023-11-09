LeBron Is Doing One Of The Most Egotistical Things That Only A Self-Proclaimed King Can Do

Because of course.

LeBron James — the self-proclaimed king — is coming out with his own museum. But not just any museum, this is a museum dedicated to him and ONLY him. Is anybody surprised?

Named Home Court, the self-made LBJ shrine opens Nov. 25 in Akron and will be putting a spotlight on all of his milestones throughout his life and career.

The museum will be a multimedia experience, with it re-creating an apartment where both he and his mother, Gloria, resided and it also features James‘ childhood items. On the court, it will put a spotlight on his career in high school basketball and winning NBA championships with the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers.

James’ shrine to himself is located at House Three Thirty, which is a facility that was launched by LBJ’s foundation that’s meant to serve the community he was brought up in.

Holy hell, the cringe is so real here.

And like I said, none of this is shocking. If there was gonna be an athlete who founded a museum dedicated to himself, it was most certainly going to be LeBron James. And I just love how he keeps playing the whole “Akron is my community” card — the same community not far from Cleveland that he ditched not once, but TWICE!

It’s just the most cringe ish … and why did he leave Cleveland originally, by the way? (RELATED: ‘What The Hell Is Wrong With You?’: Stephen A. Blasts LeBron, Says He Wouldn’t Be As Great If It Weren’t For Miami)

So we could win CHAMPIONSHIPS…

…in beautiful MIAMI.

I know that’s still gotta sting Cleveland, and all of Ohio at that.