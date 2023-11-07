‘What The Hell Is Wrong With You?’: Stephen A. Blasts LeBron, Says He Wouldn’t Be As Great If It Weren’t For Miami

Stephen A. kept it all the way G!

During Tuesday’s edition of “First Take” with Shannon Sharpe and Molly Qerim, ESPN legend Stephen A. Smith got on the discussion of LeBron James, with the topic centering around the on-screen comment of, “LeBron says he would be [the] same player without [his] Heat stint.”

The panel had to either agree or disagree, and it didn’t take long to see where Stephen A. stood, as he absolutely blasted the self-proclaimed King James for saying he would still be the same player without the Miami Heat.

“What the hell is wrong with you, LeBron?” Stephen A. ranted. “Because he got to Miami and learned what it took to be a champion, he’s been unstoppable since.”

FACTS!

WATCH:

.@stephenasmith disagrees with LeBron’s recent comments saying he’d be the same player without his Heat stint 👀 “What the hell is wrong with you LeBron? … Because he got to Miami and learned what it took to be a champion, he’s been unstoppable since.” pic.twitter.com/3FYN0QzPJr — First Take (@FirstTake) November 7, 2023

Not only did my man Stephen A. keep it real, I also love how he completely blew out of the water the fact that LeBron was mentally weak before he came to the 305. Being a Heat fan myself, I was already aware of this, but I love how new people know it now, thanks to the absolute G of Stephen A. (RELATED: NBA Unveils New ‘City Edition’ Jerseys, With Some Lookin’ Like Straight Swagoo And Others Being Pure Atrocities)

As far as LeBron himself, he’s a fool if he thinks this happens without us …

You can thank us later, Bron Bron.

Fraud.