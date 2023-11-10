CNN Senior Data Reporter Says It’s ‘Very Bad’ For Senate Democrats Heading Into 2024 Races

CNN’s senior data reporter Harry Enten said Friday that Democrats will have a hard time during the 2024 election cycle.

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin announced Thursday he would not seek re-election. Manchin’s decision comes as he faces a strong challenge from Republican Gov. Jim Justice.

“Harry … lay it out for me, what is the Senate landscape going into 2024 and how big of a difference could this make?” CNN’s Omar Jimenez asked.

“Look, the Senate seats that are up in 2024, 23 Democrats are up, only 11 Republicans are up right? So the vast majority of folks are Democrats going up and of course, they only have 51 seats in the U.S. Senate, they can afford to lose at most just one seat, and Joe Manchin is not alone. Look, Senate seats with no incumbent running in 2o24, retiring, look here, Democrats five and Republicans two, so already a vulnerable map for Democrats becomes more vulnerable with Manchin deciding to step aside.”

“And even in that particular race, you know, we know that on the Republican side, West Virginia governor Jim Justice he’s polled pretty well, and regardless of whether Manchin stayed in the race, it would have been a very tough race. So outside of that one, who are the most vulnerable seats that we are looking at here?” Jimenez asked. (RELATED: CNN Data Reporter Says RFK Jr. Could Shatter Trump’s Leads In Key States)

“Take a look. There are seven Democratic seats up in 2024 in states that Trump won at least once. You mention West Virginia, but it’s not the only one. You’ve got Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, Montana, Arizona,” Enten said. “All these seven seats are up, and again, Democrats can only afford to lose at most one seat, compare that, look at this, GOP Senate seats up 2024 in states Trump lost at least once, it is zero. It is zero.”

“So comparing seven to zero, you see that Democrats have a lot more vulnerable ground, and why is that so important, Omar? Here’s why it’s so important. The same party won the Senate and presidential race in a state. Look at this, in 2016, was 34 out of 34, that was the first time it ever happened. And look at this in 2020, we followed up with 34 of 35, so the fact that there are so many democratic seats up in potentially red states that’s very bad news,” he continued.